Kazakhstan’s Border Crossing Rules Updated for Kazakh and Foreign Citizens For Duration of Quarantine 

NUR-SULTAN – The rules for crossing Kazakhstan’s state border during the quarantine restrictions period have been updated on Feb. 4, the Border Service of the Kazakh National Security Committee press service reported.

Until the sanitary and epidemiological situation improves, border crossings have been restricted temporarily by the state for foreigners and stateless persons with several exceptions.

The exceptions apply for personnel of the diplomatic service, members of official delegations, employees of international organizations, members of train and locomotive crews, crews of aircraft and ships, ethnic Kazakhs in the presence of a valid Kazakh visa, those traveling abroad for treatment, for family members and close relatives coming to a funeral, those entering to care for seriously ill family members among other exceptions.

Kazakh citizens, foreigners with residence permits in the territory of Kazakhstan and members of their families are allowed to cross the state border of Kazakhstan with a frequency of no more than one time in 30 days (from 90 days before) while the specified frequency does not apply to the Kazakh citizens of the above mentioned categories.

The updated rules say that Kazakh citizens are allowed to travel to countries with which direct air communication has been resumed by the decision of the government, that is, regular and irregular charter flights as well as foreign citizens allowed to entry, transit to or through the territory of Kazakhstan subject to compliance with visa requirements, unless another procedure is provided for by international agreements made by Kazakhstan.