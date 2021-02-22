Kazakhstan to Modernize 115 Public Service Centers and Support Capacity-Building For Youth Cadres

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin shared the progress report on the modernization of public services centers as well as the Listening State concept at a Feb.19 meeting with the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Akorda press service reported.

Mussin reported on the project to modernize 115 public service centers throughout the country including the goal of improving human resources capacity. The heads and senior officers of public service centers will be selected based on the experience of the presidential youth personnel reserve.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of ensuring maximum transparency in the selection process. As a result, this work will be carried out jointly with the Agency for Civil Service Affairs.

The minister reported to the head of state on the introduction of biometric identification in the egov mobile application, which significantly reduces the time for registration and services received by the population. Tokayev instructed his government to speed up the work on the provision of public services through this application.

According to Mussin, as part of the Listening State concept, citizens will be able to submit appeals in a few clicks and receive prompt feedback from government agencies through the presented e-appeals service.

The main focus of the Digital Kazakhstan national project is ensuring the interaction of the state with citizens as well as digitizing the problem-solving process of real-life situations, said Mussin.

The Minister also reported to the head of state on the approval of the requirements for the quality of communication. The minimum quality thresholds for 3G/4G networks are defined now which previously were not regulated.

In addition, the Ministry has made amendments to the legislation on the distribution of radio frequencies in the auction format, which is important for the transition to 5G. The amendments also include fines for the violation of communication quality parameters that exceed 2.6 million tenge (US$6,200).