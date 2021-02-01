Kazakh Pop Star Dimash Kudaibergen Debuts Official Music Video for “Golden” Album (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – A highly anticipated music video for Dimash Kudaibergen’s latest single “Golden” made its official debut via the Tixr American streaming platform immediately following the encore showing of the Dimash Digital Show on Jan. 31.

The music video for “Golden” aired immediately following the final show and showcased the artists’ latest work with a completely new vision that promises to take the audience on a fresh and exciting journey, Dimash News reported.

In the music video, two unidentified people have carried out a hacker attack on the headquarters of a large financial organization with a questionable reputation. As a result of the brazen hacking, accounts belonging to the heads of this firm appear to have been cancelled.

On that same evening, money from an anonymous source began to flow back into the cards of citizens who claimed to have been deceived by the same institution. It is possible that the people behind the hack are the same ones seeking restoration of justice, the video description states.

“Creativity should not have any boundaries. We have to impress, because we are artists. This is our profession,” Dimash commented on the video’s release presentation.

Kudaibergen’s official video on his YouTube channel received more than 200,000 views in just 16 hours.

Millions of his fans around the world celebrate the versatility of the Kazakh artist’s talents. “This is a new level. You are impossible to predict and this is your main appeal. This clip deserves to be held in the same regard as your other famous world videos. The artistic spirit of you and your team, the scenery, design and the main idea of the fight between good and evil impresses so much and suits you,” commented one of Kudaibergen’s fans on his YouTube video.