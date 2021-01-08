Le Figaro Newspaper Includes Kazakhstan in World’s Top Authentic Travel Destinations For 2021

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has been included in the list of 21 recommended destinations around the world in 2021, by the French newspaper Le Figaro.

Zambia, Palau, Spitsbergen, Malta, Swiss Alps, Costa Rica, Greece, Singapore and other countries and territories are also featured in the review.

In its travel section, 2021 is called a year of hope and renewal after a difficult year. It is noted that people now have a desire to travel giving preference to nature and ecotourism.

“Kazakhstan has long been overshadowed by its neighbors, but surprises can be expected in 2021,” reads the publication. “The Kazakh officials aim to promote ecotourism by staying in local communities and living in eco-friendly housing, for instance, yurts, the traditional dwelling of nomads.”

Ecotourism is a good opportunity to learn more about Kazakh culture, cuisine, music and festive traditions. Ecotourism may appeal to a number of visitors in search of authenticity. Tourists are recommended to enjoy horseback riding tours in the steppe and hiking in the Tien Shan, a wild mountain range full of glacial lakes in Kazakhstan.

The best period for trips are from May to September.

In March 2020, Le Figaro also recommended visiting Kazakhstan, “the land of tracking routes, steppes and skyscrapers.” Almaty, the Turkestan region, Shymkent and the Shymbulak ski resort were named as must-see destinations.