Kazakh School Students Win Top Awards at 17th International Mathematics Science Olympiad 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh school students have won one gold, silver and three bronze medals at the most prestigious international competition IMSO (International Mathematics Science Olympiad) for middle school students on Jan. 21-24, Kazinform reported.

The International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) is an annual competition in math and science for middle school students under the age of 13.

The national team of Kazakhstan included six students who showed the best results during the qualifying rounds within the country.

“The IMSO is the most prestigious international competition for middle school children in the world. It is a great honor to take part in it. Every year the jury creates special mathematical problems for the championship. This year the tasks were quite challenging. Therefore, the results achieved by the Kazakh team is a worthy achievement. Our young talents represented the country with dignity and showed excellent results,” said Asan Zholdasov, the head of Kazakhstan’s organizing committee.

Adi Kuralov won the gold medal; Timur Kilybaev won the silver medal; Batyrkhan Beyganov, Artur Muratov and Alisa Abdulova won bronze medals.

This year the olympiad took place for the 17th time. More than 15 young talented mathematicians from 15 countries took part in it including China, Singapore, India, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

Indonesia is the organizer of this year’s championship. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Olympiad took place virtually.