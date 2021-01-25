Epidemiological Situation in Kazakhstan Remains Under Control, Reports Kazakh Healthcare Minister 

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoy reported on the measures taken to combat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan at a Jan. 22 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tsoy informed the head of the state about the main epidemiological trends observed worldwide and on Kazakhstan’s status on key indicators in combating the virus.

According to a recent WHO report, Kazakhstan ranks 109th among the 221 states in the number of COVID-19 cases per 1 million population; the country ranks 67th in the number of tests conducted; 94th place in the number of deaths; 48th place in the number of recovered cases; 50th place in the index of the severity of infection.

In addition, Tsoy reported on the epidemiological situation in the regions, including the strengthening of quarantine measures and the available resources of the national healthcare system.

The occupancy rate in infectious diseases hospitals is 33 percent, in intensive care units it is 21 percent, added the minister.

Tsoy also noted that despite the increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus, the situation in the country is under control, and the medical services are ready to provide all the necessary assistance to the citizens.

The healthcare minister noted the death rate from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan reduced four-fold compared to July 2020. This is proof of the effectiveness of the measures taken in providing assistance to patients, including at the level of primary health care services.

According to Tsoy, infectious disease hospitals built in all regions of Kazakhstan meet international standards and provide patients with all the necessary assistance.

Tokayev instructed Tsoy to keep the epidemiological situation under strict control and to ensure preparations for mass vaccinations, effectively organize the work and fully inform the country’s citizens of what to expect.