New Year’s Express Train Set to Travel to BurabaiLand from Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN – The Passenger Transportation company has launched a train tour to the Schuchinsk-Burabai resort from Nur-Sultan ahead of the New Year’s holidays that will last through Feb. 15, reported the company’s press service.

“During the New Year and Christmas holidays, high-speed electric trains departing from Nurly Zhol station will become magical and will surprise their passengers,” reads the release.

The train tour offers an exclusive program with festive music and a Santa Claus mailbox for children.

The one-day tour program also includes a visit to the BurabaiLand amusement park. Passengers will have the opportunity to visit the sights of the Burabai area such as a visitors center, a zoo, a multimedia interactive complex at the Abylai Khan square, the Burabai panthotherapy center, and a pedestrian walk or bicycle rental to the nearby lakes.

In the BurabaiLand amusement park, visitors can meet Santa Claus, ride huskies, ponies and ordinary horses, make a wish from a shaman and listen to his legends.

To visit this fairy tour, people can buy tickets from Nurly Zhol station for the Nursultan-Kokshetau electric train to Borovoe station. The trip takes two and a half hours and costs $4. Passengers can also buy tickets through the official website https://bilet.railways.kz.