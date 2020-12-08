Kazakh Central Election Commission Registers Delegate List of People’s Party, Accredits 62 International Observers

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Central Election Commission (CEC) adopted a resolution to register the People’s Party of Kazakhstan and delivered an update on the registration status of foreign observers to the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan during the Dec. 7 commission’s meeting.

The People’s Party of Kazakhstan presented a party list of 114 people Nov. 29. One person withdrew his candidacy. The CEC confirmed the rest 113 candidates and certified their compliance with electoral requirements and the Kazakh Constitution, CEC member Asylbek Smagulov said during the meeting.

In addition to this, women and youth under 29 compose 36.2 percent share of the party list, which exceeds the 30 percent quota requirement.

Since its establishment on Oct. 22, the Institute for International Election Observation has held two meetings and accredited 39 observers, said CEC member Anastasia Shchegortsova. Observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) represent the majority, 29 observers. There are also six observers from the Mission of the CIS, and four observers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

As of today, the CEC accredited 62 international observers. In addition to this, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry received applications for accreditation from 12 observers from the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and 11 observers from five foreign states. There are three observers from Jordan and two from Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, Moldova, and Turkey.

The accreditation of observers from foreign states and international organizations ends Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. local time.