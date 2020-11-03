President Tokayev Sends Condolences to Turkey Over Izmir Earthquake

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over a powerful earthquake that hit Turkey’s Aegean coast Oct. 30, reported the Akorda press service.

At least 91 people were killed in a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, and the Aegean Sea. Rescue efforts to find survivors continue.

The quake damaged at least 58 buildings and injured close to 1,000 people. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday that it was still difficult to provide estimates on how many people may still remain under the rubble.

In a telegram, Tokayev said he was deeply saddened to hear about the deaths and injuries caused by the tremor.

“On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend our condolences to you and to the families who lost their loved ones in this natural disaster. May Allah rest their souls in peace and bestow his mercy upon them. I wish all victims to reconnect with their loved ones very soon,” said Tokayev.

He said Kazakhstan stands ready to provide any assistance necessary to the Turkish people.

Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, known to have a cordial relationship with the Turkish President, also sent a telegram expressing his condolences over the earthquake.

“Sharing the bitterness of the loss, I extend my condolences to the families and friends of the victims and to the people of Turkey. I wish a fast recovery to the victims and believe that the brotherly Turkish people will overcome these difficulties” said Nazarbayev in the telegram.