Kazakh Prime Minister Gives Boost to Mangistau Region’s Efforts to Develop Tourism Industry

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has inaugurated the construction work of hotels, a golf club, a theme park under the Fairmont, DoubleTree by Hilton, Movenpick Hotels and Resorts brands in the Aktau resort area as part of his working visit to the Mangistau region, the Prime Minister’s Office reported.

It is expected that the road to the airport will be expanded to four lanes, a gas pipeline will be built, water supply, sewerage and power supply systems connected to the resort area.

According to the city administration’s plan, the resort area on the Caspian coast will create 50,000 new jobs and attract approximately $2 billion in investment. This July, the Rixos Water World Aktau, the first all-inclusive family resort, was opened in the city.

The Prime Minister also visited a new modular hospital that accommodates 200 patients in Aktau. The hospital has modern mechanical ventilation machines, an oxygen station, a supply and exhaust ventilation system with biofilters, and a disinfection station for the processing of special vehicles. The ambulance vehicles and mobile medical units will also be put into operation.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased 1.6 times from Oct. 25-31. The hospital occupancy rate is at 17 percent and the intensive care occupancy rate is at 10 percent. Aktau and Zhanaozen have observed the highest number of cases. Overall, nine hospitals operate in the region and an additional 11 hospitals have also been equipped.

Six COVID-19 laboratories conduct 1,300 PCR tests on average per day. The total testing capacity is 4,300 tests per day.

Mamin instructed his government to strengthen the activities of special groups who control compliance with sanitary requirements by people and companies. Primary healthcare is also a priority as well as supplies of medicines to hospitals.