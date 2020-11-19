G-Global. World of the 21st Century Congress Kicks Off. Leading Experts Offer Recommendations to Tackle Global Problems

NUR-SULTAN – The G-Global. World of the 21st Cebtury congress kicked off Nov. 18 on the E-forum.net platform.

G-Global was initiated by Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev as an international platform with the expert community who have interactive, open and public discussions and debates concerning global issues. The event regularly attracts leading global experts and high-level practitioners, Nobel Prize laureates and other public figures to discuss sustainable economic and trade growth, financial development, the potential of cities as international centers of knowledge and innovation. Experts offer their recommendations on confronting new global challenges.

This year’s agenda consists of seven online events dedicated to blockchain technologies, economic growth and global economic trends during the pandemic.

At the first session, the experts spoke about the use of blockchain technology as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. One of the major advantages of blockchain is the decentralization and transparency of its operation. The experts also proposed to create a digital bank and Eurasian cryptocurrency stock exchange to support infrastructure within Eurasian countries.

For instance, Mayor of Kazan and President of the United Nations Advisory Committee of Local Authorities (UNACLA) Ilsur Metshin also spoke about the role of Eurasian integration. He noted that the construction of new high-speed highways, the railway and air transportation within Eurasia create conditions for Eurasian integration at the Global Silk Road-Mayors’ forum.

“The meeting of the Silk Road mayors is the resumption of the thousand-year dialogue of civilizations connecting East and West. The Great Silk Road played an important role in the development of economic and cultural ties of many nations, and helped to transfer technologies and innovations. The new format creates new opportunities for the economic development of the Eurasian continent,” he said.

The list of speakers also included Mayor of Samarkand Clouds Boburmirzo, Vice-Mayor of Lianyungang Wu Haiyun, Vice Mayor of Xi’an Ma Xianping, Vice Mayor of Harbin Cheng Xiaoming, Deputy Chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee Nikolay Rogashchuk, Vice-Mayor of Bishkek Aizhan Chynybaeva and Deputy Mayor of Paris Arno Ngacha.

On Nov. 19, the plenary session titled “G-Global. The World of the 21st Century” is scheduled according to the program. Chairman of the Center for International and Sustainable Development, President of the 67th UN General Assembly Vuk Eremic, Secretary General of the Madrid Club Maria Elena Aguero and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Rae Kwon Chung are expected among the prominent speakers at the session.