Congratulations Letters on 10th anniversary of The Astana Times

The Astana Times is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Nov. 30. The editorial team of the newspaper is delighted to share the congratulation letters from the ambassadors and the heads of local and international organizations to mark this remarkable milestone.

European Union Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson

On behalf of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan I would like to express my sincere and heartfelt congratulations to The Astana Times on its special 10th Anniversary.

Throughout these years, you proved to be one of the leading English-language media outlets in the region with high-quality and reliable news, including about the activities of the EU in the country and Central Asia.

We thank The Astana Times team for our long-lasting friendship and cooperation, and wish it a lot of success and prosperity for many years ahead!

***

Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar

Many congratulations to The Astana Times and its team on the completion of ten years of its publication.

The Astana Times over these years has done commendable work in bringing to its readers information, reports and opinions so vital in this age of media.

The Embassy of India in Nur-Sultan has always appreciated the professional quality of its output and was very happy to collaborate with it in all these years.

The Astana Times has been a great vehicle of dissemination of precise and accurate information on government policies and foreign policy of Kazakhstan and news on social and cultural developments.

On this commemorative occasion, we wish The Astana Times team greater success in times to come. Keep bringing to us the good stories and keep expanding your readership!

Best wishes.

***

United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative Yakup Beris

The United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan conveys its sincere congratulations to the editors and staff of The Astana Times as it marks its 10th anniversary.

Being one of the leading English-language national media outlets, The Astana Times has been playing an essential role in reporting on the public agenda around key developments in the country, informing its readership about Kazakhstan beyond its borders, and connecting its audience to the world and vice versa.

Our special appreciation goes to the team for helping to promote national development priorities for inclusive and sustainable development, towards which UNDP and other development partners strive for the ultimate goal of improving the lives of people in Kazakhstan.

We appreciate your partnership and wish you success in your future endeavours!

***

World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office Representative in Kazakhstan Caroline Clarinval

We would like to congratulate The Astana Times on their upcoming anniversary. The news agency has established itself as a reliable source of up-to-date information for readers in a very short time.

We also want to express our gratitude for the work and engagement to inform the general public. This is vital during an outbreak such as COVID-19, when people require up-to-date, verified, and timely information.

The World Health Organization thanks you for the collaboration and wishes The Astana Times continued success.

***

Asian Development Bank Kazakhstan Resident Mission Country Director Nariman Mannapbekov

It is with great pleasure we congratulate Your Team with the 10-year Anniversary.

During these years, The Astana Times became a reputable and well respected news outlet.

On behalf of my teammates in the Resident Mission I express a gratitude for your regular interviews and references on ADB. Wishing you great Happy Anniversary, and best wishes for your continued success.

***

Kazakh Invest National Company CEO Baurzhan Sartbayev

On behalf of Kazakh Invest national company, I congratulate the management and staff of The Astana Times newspaper on the 10th anniversary!

Over the years, the newspaper has taken a worthy place in the information space of the country, having established itself as an authoritative source of timely and reliable information. It is gratifying to note that The Astana Times also makes a significant contribution to promoting the image and investment potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the international arena.

I am very glad that a close partnership has developed between us. I want to express my sincere gratitude for the successful cooperation. It is always a great honor for me, as well as for my colleagues, to cooperate with your newspaper.

With all my heart I wish you new bright journalistic works, creative victories, health, and prosperity!