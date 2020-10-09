l  r

Kazakhstan Introduces Ban On Gifts To Civil Servants To Reduce Corruption

By Aidana Yergaliyeva in Nation on 9 October 2020

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law amending the work of civil servants on Oct. 6, the Akorda press service reported. The amendment introduced a complete ban on gifts, material rewards, and services of any value to civil servants and their families for actions in favor of the donor.

The anti-corruption legislation also extended the ban to decision-making positions at the quasi-public sector on the procurement and implementation of projects financed from the state budget.

The Kazakh Senate drafted the law to implement Tokayev’s instructions on establishing strict accountability for officials carrying out operational and investigative activities or pre-trial investigations..

In addition to this, the law now prohibits Kazakh civil servants from hiring relatives. The candidates for public office must inform an administration about any relative who works for a governmental organization. 

The Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency came up with this initiative on Feb., 2020. 

