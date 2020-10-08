Kazakhstan Improves Position in World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators Report

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has improved its performance in the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators project that measures good governance in more than 200 countries since 1996.

The report covers six dimensions of governance – voice and accountability, political stability and absence of violence, government effectiveness, regulatory quality, rule of law, and control of corruption. These indicators aggregate different data sources and combine the views of businesses, citizens, and expert survey respondents.

Good governance, according to the authors, is not exclusive to rich countries, as there are cases when developing and emerging countries score better. Improvements can also be made within a short period of time.

In this report, Kazakhstan performed best in regulatory quality indicator that reflects the perceptions of the respondents on the government’s ability to develop and implement sound policies and regulations in private sector development where it received 61.06 percent from the total 100 percent scale.

The nation has made strides in creating a favorable investment climate and continues its efforts in doing so. The World Bank’s latest Doing Business report also noted the country’s latest measures to support investors.

In government effectiveness, Kazakhstan received 57.69 percent. The indicator measures the “quality of public services, the quality of the civil service and the degree of its independence from political pressures, the quality of policy formulation and implementation, and the credibility of the government’s commitment to such policies.”

Kazakhstan gained 45.51 percent on the political stability indicator that demonstrates perceptions of the likelihood that the government will be “destabilized or overthrown by unconstitutional or violent means, including politically‐motivated violence and terrorism.”

In this report, Kazakhstan made strides forward in all indicators, except for voice and accountability a category which “captures perceptions of the extent to which a country’s citizens are able to participate in selecting their government, as well as freedom of expression, freedom of association, and a free media” where it received 14.78 percent on the total 100 percent scale.