NU Graduate School of Public Policy, Academy of Public Administration and Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy Launch Civil Servants Program

NUR-SULTAN – The Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy (NU GSPP), the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore just launched the Leader of the New Formation student program, the NU Press Office reported.

Fifty senior civil servants will take part in a 10-week program delivered by experts from Kazakhstan and Singapore as part of the program. The course focuses on key areas of public policy development that include the latest trends and innovations in public administration, scenario planning and future thinking, strategic communications and behavioral insights in policy decision making.

The President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu noted that COVID-19 and the future perspectives of the post-COVID-19 world are examples of the more volatile, more unpredictable and uncertain, more complex and ambiguous reality of the near future.

“Getting familiar with future thinking and scenario planning type of exercises and being able to communicate strategically both with the population and among peers in the government is going to be extremely important. So will moving and developing behavioral insights, emotional intelligence, learning how to connect and understand people – that all is going to make all the difference when it comes to successful planning and successful implementation of policy,” Katsu said at the Sept. 7 online opening ceremony.

Katsu also believes that civil servants will to find new motivation and new commitment to serve the country.

The training program is aimed at building the capacity of participants in three core competencies – global vision, effective communication and transformational leadership. These competencies are important for developing comprehensive policy, regulating and assessing the implementation of state programs and other projects and the formation of an effective organizational culture of the government apparatus on the principles of innovation, focus on results, flexibility and pragmatism.

Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the concept of the Leader of the New Formation in his address to the people in 2018. Nazarbayev instructed the NU GSPP and the Academy of Public Administration to deliver executive training for political managers and civil servants.

The NU GSPP has a mission is improving the quality of life of the people of Kazakhstan and Central Asia by training leaders to improve governance through excellence in teaching, research and executive development that focuses on key policy and leadership challenges.

The Graduate School of Public Policy also offers training and programs for the members of the Presidential youth personnel reserve.

The initiative to create the Presidential youth personnel reserve was one of the key planks of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s election platform. He noted that the country needs civil servants who are not afraid to take responsibility and make innovative and effective decisions. Last year, 300 people were selected to join the reserve.

On Sept. 12, Aide to the President of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin said that 152 people from the Presidential youth personnel reserve got positions in various state bodies.