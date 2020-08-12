Kazakh Healthcare Minister Visits Turkey to Meet With Counterpart

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoy visited medical facilities in Ankara and met with Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca during the visit of the Kazakh delegation to Turkey, reported the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry press service.

The delegation headed by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov visited the district hospital in Manisa. The Kazakh officials got acquainted with Turkey’s efforts to fight COVID-19, including enforcing compliance of social distancing and sanitary rules, and explored the automation of medical and technological processes and the work being done in disinfection and sterilization. The sides also discussed ways to manage medical facilities.

Tsoy and Koca explored mechanisms for providing care in hospitals and exchanged their countries’ approaches to lifting quarantine restrictions.

As part of their visit, the delegation also met with Turkish scientists and medical workers, where they discussed the possibility for the production of medicines in Kazakhstan meant to treat COVID-19 patients, and localizing the manufacturing of medical ventilators and exchanged practical knowledge on COVID-19 treatment and diagnosis.

While in Ankara, the Kazakh officials also addressed Turkey’s recent decision to suspend flights from Kazakhstan.