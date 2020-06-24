Trump Congratulates President Tokayev On Successful First Year in Presidential Office

United States President Donald Trump sent a telegram to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulating him on his first year in the presidential office, reported Akorda.kz.

Tokayev was sworn into the office in June of 2019, after he won a landslide 71 percent of the votes in the elections, stressing his plans to continue the strategies developed by Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev as well as to initiate systemic reforms.

“On behalf of the American people, I wish you success in your work aimed at strengthening peace, ensuring prosperity and security in Kazakhstan in the upcoming period. I would also like to note your decisive actions in preventing the spread of COVID-19. We will continue our joint efforts to stop the pandemic and revive the economy in the post-pandemic period,” wrote Trump in the telegram.

He commended Tokayev’s reforms and reaffirmed the US’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.

Tokayev and Trump met in September 2019 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting and discussed enhanced strategic partnership and sought ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

“Your ambitious program of reforms aimed at political modernization deserves high praise. The United States supports the goals you set to boost the trust of the people to the state and strengthening protection of fundamental freedoms that are the foundation of a thriving and dynamic society. We are ready to cooperate with you to implement these initiatives as part of our strategic partnership,” read the telegram.