Survey Reveals Up and Coming Top Growing Jobs Within Kazakhstan

Companies began to gradually resume operations in Kazakhstan after the easing of the state of emergency on June 1st. As business activities begin returning to normal, FinReview information and analytical center has dedicated its top analysts to study the world market, and cross-analyze it with popular job search portals in Kazakhstan to identify professions that will be in high demand over the next five years.

Although the number of total available jobs is rapidly dropping daily and the number of unemployed is growing, experts predict that now is the best time for people to start investing in relevant knowledge and skills that will help them be competitive in the future labor market.

Top Managers

The ongoing digital transformation of businesses and the post-lockdown business recovery strategy has increased the demand for managers who are able to create savings for companies and bring the budget sheet into the black. Such specialists will be especially needed in small and medium-sized businesses, which form 29.5 percent of the country’s GDP and provide jobs for more than 3.3 million people. Crisis and risk managers with a specialty focus on long-term development are needed in the manufacturing, entertainment, commerce, advertising and education sectors.

IT and e-Commerce specialists

The demand for e-commerce and IT specialists has grown five to seven times since the third decade of March after many businesses adopted an online model. High demand for these specialists remains even now, as entrepreneurs are bracing for another wave of the epidemic and a second lockdown.

The list of in-demand professionals includes experts in targeted and contextual advertising, digital-marketing, social media and search engine optimization specialists, mobile app developers, highly qualified engineers and virtual reality architects.

Big Data Analysts

Big data analysis is essential for all modern companies. Approximately 80 percent of local companies use big data analytics to make commercial decisions. The strategic development of large enterprises also includes analytical data assessments. As a result, big data analysts who deal with processing statistical information and visual presentation are in demand.

Sales Managers

The trade sector is the most popular business format among the small and medium-sized enterprises. A third of existing enterprises or 432,100 companies are engaged in trade. The average monthly turnover of trade enterprises increased by 62 percent and was 2.5 trillion tenge (US$6 billion) in the past five years.

Mobile shopping is in the mainstream in Kazakhstan. The proportion of buyers who use smartphones for mobile shopping is 65 percent compared with 54 percent on a global scale. Specialists who can promote company’s proposals to a wide range of potential customers and employees through mobile advertising will be needed.

Innovation Specialists

The labor market will see a big demand for specialists involved in biochemical and high-tech research, nanotechnologies and robotics work. Their developments will be used in the manufacturing sectors to enhance labor productivity and accelerate the diversification of the economy.

Medical Workers

Medical worker jobs have become more in demand due to the spread of Coronavirus. Demand remains strong for infectious disease specialists, tuberculosis doctors, oncologists, surgeons, gynecologists, and endocrinologists.

Managers in Higher Education and Coaches

Sixty percent of companies are investing in reprofiling their employees to cover staffing needs. This creates a demand for specialists in the field of human resources who will be engaged not only in the selection of new personnel but also in their training.

Government Support

The Kazakh government has made job creation its top priority, said Prime Minister Askar Mamin at a June 2 meeting of government officials. This year, 1.2 million people will be hired to implement the newly planned state programs.

The Enbek State program is aimed at creating productive employment and does work encouraging mass entrepreneurship, microfinancing for start-up projects, expanding training, relocation from labor-surplus regions to labor-deficient ones, and other measures. Overall, more than 260,000 people applied for the program and 184,000 people of these are currently employed since the beginning of the year.

In addition, more than 6,500 projects will be implemented as part of the Employment Roadmap social program. The program’s main objectives are to improve the quality of life of people and reduce unemployment in the country. The program plans to create 255,000 jobs this year. As of now, approximately 1 million people including unemployed, part-time, low-income and self-employed individuals can participate in the program. The employment roadmap will also help to create more than 100,000 jobs in adjacent industries.