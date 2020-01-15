Qatar Airways to launch direct flights from Doha to Nur-Sultan and Almaty

NUR-SULTAN – Qatar Airways will launch flights March 30 between Doha and Nur-Sultan. Qatar Airways will also launch from Doha to Almaty April 1, according to inbusiness.kz.

“The opening of the flight will allow Kazakh passengers to travel to 160 destinations of Qatar Airways,” said a representative of the Press Service of the Civil Aviation Committee at the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development on Jan. 13 .

Qatar Airways will conduct six regular passenger flights per week in Kazakhstan. The Doha – Almaty flight will operate twice per week, while Doha – Nur-Sultan flight will operate four times per week. The airline will use Airbus 320 aircraft in its regular flights, while Boeing-787 Dreamliner will be used for two inaugural flights. The tickets will be sold starting Jan. 16.

Eleven Kazakh airports of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk and Semey adopted an open skies regime Nov. 1, reported the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development press service. The open skies regime allows more foreign carriers and more flights to operate at Kazakh airports.

Qatar Airways, the national airline of Qatar, is one of the largest in the world. The aircraft fleet consists of 233 aircraft. The main transit hub of the airline is Hamad International Airport in Doha. As of the end of 2018, the airline transported about 29 million passengers.