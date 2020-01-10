Kazakhstan attends flag installation ceremony for new non-permanent UNSC members

NUR-SULTAN – The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations took part Jan. 2 in the official flag installation ceremony of the newly elected non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the United Nations headquarters, reported the mission.

Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam are the newest non-permanent members of the body, and will serve from 2020 through 2021.

It was Kazakhstan that established the ceremony during its January 2018 UNSC presidency.

“The objective of this ceremony, initiated by Kazakhstan, which is held for the third time, is to recognise the mandate given to you by the international community to fulfil the important and responsible task of maintaining global peace and security. The election of your countries to the Security Council testifies to trusting by the remaining 192 member states in your governments in the commitment to the ideas outlined in the UN Charter, especially in these challenging times,” Kazakh Permanent Representative to the UN Kairat Umarov told the attendees.

Ambassadors of the new non-permanent UNSC members spoke about their priorities for their time on the council and expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for organising the event.

Previously, the flag installation ceremony of UNSC non-permanent members took place at the press wall in front of the Security Council Hall.

Now, the ceremony is an official event in the annual programme of the first day of the UN Security Council with wide participation of representatives of UN member countries and world media.

In January 2019, the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan presented to the UN handmade flag stands as a gift for UN Security Council members. The stands are made in Kazakhstan and decorated in the national style.

Kazakhstan completed its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC December 31, 2018.