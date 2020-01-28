External news in brief

Kazakhstan will start exchanging experts, witnesses and crime suspects with Brazil, reported 24.kz Jan. 22. The initial agreement was signed June 20, 2018. “If we need to invite an expert, a witness from Brazil or someone who is of great importance for the investigation of a criminal case, we can invite [the person],” said Kazakh Deputy Head Prosecutor Marat Akhmetzhanov while presenting the ratification bill in Parliament. He noted there are no Kazakh nor Brazilian citizens who would currently be affected by the agreement, but the document has created a legal basis for cooperation. Kazakhstan has similar agreements with 21 countries, with Argentina, the Dominican Republic and Greece soon planning to sign such documents.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Margulan Baimukhan held talks with German Bundestag Deputy Dirk Wiese, the government’s coordinator regarding cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership countries, Kazinform reported Jan. 14 referring to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service. The parties discussed implementing the agreements reached during the Dec. 5 meeting between Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as cooperation prospects at the interregional level.

Kazakh oil exports to China were temporarily stopped due to problems with the oil composites, said a Kazakh Ministry of Energy press service representative. “In this regard, the export of Kazakh oil to China was suspended (the decrease was 30,900 tonnes against the plan of 34,600 tonnes). The resumption of Kazakhstani oil exports to China is expected after the settlement of issues of the quality of the oil being handed over from the resources of CNPC-Aktobemunaigas,” he noted. The ministry and Kaztransoil are currently working on redirecting the oil to ensure an adequate supply.

The Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO) signed a memorandum of cooperation with Kazakh Invest on Jan. 21. Prior to the event, SARIO General Director Robert Simoncic told KazInform that “SARIO plans to sign a memorandum of cooperation with Kazakh Invest to organise roundtables and business meetings between business representatives of both countries in order to exchange information and organise such future events within and outside the meetings of the intergovernmental commission,” he said. “Based on the trade exchange and the potential of both countries, it can be noted that the most promising areas of cooperation between Slovakia and Kazakhstan are agriculture and waste management, energy and the food industry,” he added.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met Jan. 15 with GRECO (The Group of States against Corruption) Executive Secretary Gianluca Esposito. Tokayev noted Kazakhstan’s participation in the organisation will give the country additional impetus to combat corruption and the nation will contribute to solving other problems that impede progress. Esposito indicated Kazakhstan’s membership will contribute not only to promoting the principles and mechanisms of the fight against corruption, but also to improving the business climate, thereby enhancing the scope of public services.

A regular meeting of the government delegations in the Kazakh-Uzbek Demarcation Commission was held Jan. 20-24 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The commission prepared drafts for final documents on the demarcation of the state border to the site in the Kyzylorda and Turkestan Regions of Kazakhstan, adjacent to the Jizzakh and Navoi regions of Uzbekistan. The delegations prepared a draft Action Plan for the preparation of the final documents on the demarcation of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border.