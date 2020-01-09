City administration accepts applications for targeted social assistance in new format 

NUR-SULTAN – The Nur-Sultan city administration is accepting applications for targeted social assistance at the city’s family support institute, its employment centre and four district administration offices. People can get more information at the Yessil District akimat, reports Elorda.info.

Starting in January, targeted social assistance in the new format will be assigned quarterly. The assistance is intended to bridge the gap between per capita income and the national poverty line.

“The poverty line today is set at 24,258 tenge (US$63). Previously, a guaranteed payment of the poverty line for children was assigned and the difference between per capita income and poverty line was assigned to parents,” said head of the assignment of benefits department of the Yessil district Samal Akhmetova.

Targeted social assistance is provided as conditional or unconditional cash assistance. Conditional cash assistance is provided for families that include a working-age family member. This family member should be ready for further employment.

“Upon refusal of employment, within six months, targeted social assistance will be terminated for all family members. Social assistance is not provided for families who have provided false information within six months from the date of provision,” she added.

Approximately 30 to 40 people visit specialists per day at the Yessil District administration.

Benefits are not provided for families who have more than one home registered or who have a car, excluding families with children with disabilities.

Potential recipients should apply using an identity card. All necessary information will be requested from the information systems of government agencies. A written request will be sent to the relevant state agency in the absence of information.

All applications are being accepted in the new format. All payments that were made before December 31, 2019, are suspended. Family income will be calculated based on the previous one, which is the fourth quarter of 2019.

Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev called for more research into new approaches to social assistance.

“It is necessary to explain the rules on the appointment of social assistance and benefits for large families and to create favourable conditions. If people have additional questions, it is necessary to attract specialists from other state bodies and solve these issues immediately,” Saparbayev said during his visit to the Yessil District akimat Jan. 5.

This year, a guaranteed social package has been introduced for children from one to six years old and from six to 18 years old. Children from low-income families will be provided with school uniforms, school supplies and one-time hot meals at school. The social package for children also provides a 50 percent reimbursement of public transport travel costs. Guaranteed social assistance for each child per month is 4,710 tenge (US$12); assistance for hygiene products for each child from one to six years old is 1,774 tenge (US$4) quarterly.

Families with four or more children will receive benefits regardless of their income. These benefits vary by the number of children and range from 42,500 tenge to 73,000 tenge (US$111-191).