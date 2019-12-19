Kazakhstan ready to play proactive role in global dialogue, FM tells ASEM meeting

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan is ready to play a proactive role in the global dialogue, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi Dec. 16 at 14th ASEM (Asia-Europe Meeting) Foreign Ministers meeting in Madrid.

“To create a favourable external environment for our development and growth, we should adapt to the 21st-century reality and stay away from the Cold War-era mentality and bloc mindset. Rather, in the face of global challenges, we should focus on building bridges and partnerships within the framework of ASEM and beyond. For its part, Kazakhstan is ready to play a proactive role in this process,” he noted, as reported by the Ministry’s press service.

Tileuberdi added Kazakhstan is pursuing a policy of inclusive and sustainable development, comprehensive dialogue and peaceful endeavours. He described the Three Dialogue (Three Ds) initiative advanced by First President Nursultan Nazarbayev aimed at advancing the common cause of peace and development on a global level.

The first dialogue is among some of the key global powers, with Kazakhstan willing to host a platform.

“Kazakhstan calls upon the U.S., Russia, China, and the European Union (EU) to build confidence and trust, as well as explore ways to manage international confrontations. If need be, Kazakhstan is ready to host such a meeting of the leaders,” said Tileuberdi.

The second dialogue is between the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

“The dialogue between CICA and OSCE would be important for strengthening peace and security in Eurasia,” he noted.

The third dialogue is an economic engagement among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), EU and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

“Such cooperation is needed to enhance connectivity between Asia and Europe and facilitate the exchange of goods, capital and services across wider Eurasia,” he added.

In his speech, Tileuberdi described Kazakhstan’s vision of connectivity by welcoming the EU strategy to connect Europe and Asia. He emphasised the importance of green economy in the 21st century. He defined connectivity as the “network of financiers, entrepreneurs, scholars and scientists working together in cutting edge technologies.” Tileuberdi described Kazakhstan serving as a meeting point for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and announced the nation will host the 12th World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Meeting in the capital in June for the first time in Central Asia.

Tileuberdi also conducted bilateral talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, congratulating him on assuming the post of European Commission Vice President and EU High Representative. They also discussed European Council President Donald Tusk’s visit to Kazakhstan in May 2019.

Borrell emphasised Kazakhstan’s key role in the Central Asian region and expressed appreciation for its efforts to help Afghanistan. He also welcomed Tileuberdi’s upcoming visit to Brussels in January and holding the 17th Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council meeting. Borrell confirmed his willingness to visit the capital next year and interest in the early entry into force of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

Tileuberdi also met with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. They highlighted the comprehensive strategic partnership formed during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to China last September.

The two officials emphasised the current trade growth and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and China facilitated by implementing infrastructure projects on a timely basis as part of the Nurly Zhol state programme and BRI. At the same time, they noted, modern high-tech projects, including in the IT technologies and renewable energy sources fields, are especially important.

During their meeting, Tileuberdi and Wang reached an agreement to further strengthen bilateral cooperation by exchanging high-level visits. They also ensured mutual support within multilateral platforms.

While in Madrid, Tileuberdi also met with his counterparts from Bulgaria, Indonesia, Ireland, Hungary, Latvia, Luxembourg, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Slovakia, Thailand and Vietnam.