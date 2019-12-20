High-quality ingredients, manual preparation are key to Bambino ice cream, says company founder

NUR-SULTAN – Bambino ice cream has one main goal – to amaze people’s taste buds with high quality, organic ice cream.

The pink brand is one of the most recognisable among domestic food producers. The company, which began operation more than 10 years ago, offers in excess of 50 types of gelato, from the classic creamy sundae and traditional tiramisu to succulent fruit and berry sorbets. No food colouring is added – the hue is the clue to the ingredients.

Bambino earned its success and strong business reputation by being fair with its consumers, said founder Azamat Nurgozhin.

“Being low fat and highly enriched with the big range of vitamins, our ice cream has a marvellous taste due to the high-quality ingredients. We take the best from the Italian patissiers, using only domestic organic cream and fresh milk according to their recommendations,” he noted.

The product is made manually. While the operation is more costly than doing it automatically, the company wants to be certain each step is done properly.

“We use mashed fruits and berries for our deserts, as well as organic Italian syrups. The prime cost is higher, because we use the more expensive ingredients initially; therefore, the finished products are much more qualitative,” he added.

To maintain appropriate service and quality, the company regularly invites Italian experts to consult and customise the equipment. Employees who have been trained abroad implement their knowledge at the local level.

“We spend [a great deal of] money on up-to-date equipment. Someone can buy a display case for $1,000, but our company can afford to buy it in Italy for approximately $20,000. Such an approach differentiates us from other ice cream producers. Our goal is to provide impeccable service and good-looking filing,” said Nurgozhin.

He noted the company pays special attention to its staff’s working conditions.

“We need them to feel happy, enjoying the work they do,” he added.

The capital-based factory frequently organises tours, welcoming students who want to see where the gelato is created. Dressed in pink capes and sterile caps, visitors can not only watch the manufacturing process, but also walk inside the huge refrigerator that shock freezes the ice cream until it is shipped to shopping malls and other destinations. The two-day storage time is rather short due to the lack of preservatives and the facility produces the ice cream in line with orders.

The best part of the tour, however, comes at the end. Visitors are treated to a scoop of fresh ice cream which they can decorate any way they want, such as dipping it in waffles or topping it with sliced bananas. Yum!