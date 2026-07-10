Rybakina Among World’s Top 10 Highest-Paid Tennis Players

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina has been named one of the world’s 10 highest-paid tennis players in 2026, according to the latest annual rankings compiled by the sports business publication Sportico.

Rybakina ranked 10th with $16.3 million in total earnings over the 12 months from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. Her income included $11.3 million in on-court prize money and $5 million from endorsement deals and other off-court activities.

Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz topped the list with $62.9 million in total earnings, followed by Italy’s Jannik Sinner with $59 million. American Coco Gauff ranked third with $40.3 million.

The remainder of the top 10 includes American tennis legend Serena Williams, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Serbian Novak Djokovic, China’s Zheng Qinwen, Poland’s Iga Świątek, and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

According to Sportico, the earnings estimates combine tournament prize money, including the ATP bonus pool, with off-court income from sponsorships, appearance fees, licensing agreements, royalties, memorabilia, media projects, and businesses linked to athletes’ public profiles.