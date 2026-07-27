Why Kazakhstan’s WAICO Membership Matters for Its AI Ambitions

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s decision to become a founding member of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) marks a significant step in the country’s ambition to help shape global artificial intelligence governance while strengthening its position as an emerging regional AI hub.

The agreement establishing WAICO was signed on July 16 during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to China. Representatives of 29 countries, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Laos, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia and Kazakhstan, signed the founding agreement during a ceremony in Shanghai. The document was signed on behalf of Kazakhstan by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, while United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and representatives of numerous international organizations attended the ceremony.

WAICO and the future of global AI governance

Commenting on Kazakhstan’s participation, Madiyev described the country’s accession to WAICO as a strategically important milestone.

“Kazakhstan’s participation in WAICO and in the establishment of the organization is of strategic importance for us. The world is entering a new stage of technological development, where artificial intelligence is becoming as fundamental an infrastructure as the internet or electricity once was. Today, countries compete not only for technologies but also for talent, computing power, data and the opportunity to help shape international AI rules,” he said.

Madiyev said joining the organization is a logical continuation of Kazakhstan’s systematic efforts to develop its national AI ecosystem under the direction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Over the past several years, Kazakhstan has built a comprehensive AI ecosystem. The country has adopted a dedicated Law on Artificial Intelligence, established the Presidential Council on AI Development, launched the region’s most powerful supercomputer, and is implementing the Data Center Valley project with a planned capacity of up to one gigawatt. Kazakhstan has also developed national large language models and launched the international AI center Alem.AI.

Established during the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, WAICO is an independent intergovernmental organization designed to strengthen international cooperation on artificial intelligence. Guided by the principles of the UN Charter, it seeks to promote safe, ethical and inclusive AI development, facilitate international collaboration, reduce the global digital divide and develop common approaches to AI governance.

Why WAICO matters for Kazakhstan

For Kazakhstan, founding membership offers more than symbolic value. It provides an opportunity to participate directly in shaping emerging international AI standards, expand technological cooperation with other member states and attract additional investment into its rapidly growing AI ecosystem. Kazakhstan has already proposed hosting WAICO’s inaugural meeting in Astana and establishing the organization’s regional office for Central Asia, reflecting its ambition to become the region’s leading AI hub.

A rapidly expanding domestic AI ecosystem backs the country’s international ambitions. President Tokayev has also advocated stronger international cooperation to address challenges associated with artificial intelligence, including cybersecurity, deepfakes and digital fraud. Separately, Kazakhstan has proposed establishing the Kazakhstan-China Digital Bridge to expand cooperation in AI research, innovation, technology transfer and digital trade.

Kazakhstan has already established key foundations for AI development. Astana Hub now hosts more than 2,000 technology companies with combined revenue of $4.9 billion, while the country’s IT exports reached $1.1 billion in 2025. The government is also accelerating AI adoption across public services through the National AI Platform and the alem.ai International AI Center, which serves as a hub for AI education, research and startup development.

Kazakhstan’s founding membership in WAICO reflects a broader strategic shift from being primarily a consumer of emerging technologies to becoming an active participant in shaping their future development. By combining investments in AI infrastructure, regulation, talent development and innovation with deeper engagement in international governance, the country is positioning itself as an increasingly influential player in the global AI landscape.