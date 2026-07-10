Kazakhstan’s Trade Turnover Nears $45 Billion as Exports Continue to Grow

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover reached $44.9 billion in the first four months of 2026, up 7.9% from the same period last year, according to data released by the Kazakh Bureau of National Statistics on June 15.

Between January and April, the country’s exports rose by 5% to $24 billion, while imports increased by 11.3% to $20.9 billion, reflecting continued growth in both international demand for Kazakh goods and domestic consumption.

Trade with member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) also expanded during the reporting period. Total turnover reached $9.87 billion, up 13.3% year-on-year. Kazakhstan exported $2.71 billion worth of goods to EAEU partners, down 7.9%, while imports from the bloc climbed 24.1% to $7.16 billion.

Russia remained Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner within the EAEU, accounting for 87.6% of the country’s trade with the bloc. It was followed by the Kyrgyz Republic (8%), Belarus (4.1%), and Armenia (0.3%).

Crude oil and raw petroleum products continued to dominate Kazakhstan’s export basket, representing 44% of total exports. Other major export commodities included refined copper and unwrought copper alloys (7.5%), copper ores and concentrates (6.3%), ferroalloys (3.2%), and wheat and meslin (3%).

On the import side, the largest categories were passenger vehicles (3.1%), petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (2.7%), pharmaceutical products (2.6%), telephone equipment (2.5%), and electric generating sets and rotary converters (2.5%).

China remained Kazakhstan’s largest export destination, receiving 20.3% of total exports, followed by Italy (16.5%), Russia (8.4%), Türkiye (7.3%), Uzbekistan (6%), and the Netherlands (5.9%).

Russia also remained the country’s largest source of imports, accounting for 31.8% of total imports. It was followed by China (28.6%), Germany (4.8%), the United States (4.4%), South Korea (2.5%), and Türkiye (2.2%).