Jackie Chan Arrives in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region to Begin Filming ‘Armour of God: Ultimatum’

ALMATY – Martial arts icon and international film star Jackie Chan arrived in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region on July 13 to begin filming “Armour of God: Ultimatum,” the latest installment in the action franchise, regional authorities announced.

Mangystau Governor Nurdaulet Kilybai welcomed Chan, who is visiting the region as part of the production of the international feature film.

The filmmakers selected Mangystau as one of the project’s principal shooting locations, underscoring the growing appeal of Kazakhstan’s dramatic natural landscapes to international productions. Among the film’s key locations will be Bozzhyra, one of the country’s most iconic natural landmarks, renowned for its striking limestone cliffs and otherworldly desert scenery.

During the meeting, Kilybai said hosting a production of this scale would help promote Mangystau internationally while creating new opportunities for tourism, investment and the development of Kazakhstan’s film industry.

Chan thanked local authorities for the warm welcome and praised the region’s landscapes, describing Mangystau’s scenery as having exceptional cinematic potential that will become a memorable part of the upcoming film.

“Armour of God: Ultimatum” is being produced with the support of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information. The project is produced by Kazakhstan’s Sälem Entertainment and is expected to film across several locations in the country.