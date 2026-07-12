Archaeologists Discover Inscriptions and Artifacts from Ancient Kangju State in Southern Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Archaeologists working at the Kultobe settlement in southern Kazakhstan have uncovered new inscriptions and rare artifacts linked to the ancient Kangju state, offering fresh insights into one of Central Asia’s earliest political entities.

The discoveries were made during the 2026 excavation season by researchers from the Archaeology Center of South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University named after Uzbekali Zhanibekov. The expedition also conducted excavations at the nearby Kylyshzhar burial ground, reported Otyrar TV channel.

Among the most significant finds are 14 newly discovered inscription fragments on fired bricks. According to expedition leader and professor Alexander Podushkin, one inscription is nearly complete, while two others contain historically and linguistically important information. Together, the newly found texts add approximately 300–400 previously unknown characters and around 15 new lines to the existing corpus of Kangju inscriptions.

One of the deciphered fragments reportedly describes a major historical event related to the establishment of a city on a territory associated with nomadic tribes. Researchers also identified what they believe is the first recorded ethnic designation translated as “people of tents,” which may refer to nomadic groups that formed part of the Kangju state.

Archaeologists also uncovered what may be an ancient text-copying matrix, a rectangular object bearing pre-arranged inscriptions that could have been used to reproduce written texts. If confirmed, the find would provide evidence of more advanced administrative or record-keeping practices in Kangju society than previously documented.

Excavations at the Kylyshzhar burial ground yielded a range of funerary artifacts dating to the Kangju period, including ceramics, iron weapons, horse equipment, jewelry and personal ornaments. These discoveries are expected to improve scholars’ understanding of the material culture and burial customs of the ancient population.