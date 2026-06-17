Olympic Champion Mikhail Shaidorov to Launch Grand Prix Season in France

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s figure skaters Mikhail Shaidorov and Sofia Samodelkina have been assigned their events for the 2026/27 ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix series and will compete for a place in the Grand Prix Final in Chongqing, China.

The International Skating Union (ISU) has released the schedule for the 2026/27 Grand Prix season on June 16, with two Kazakh athletes qualifying for the senior-level series.

Reigning Olympic Champion Shaidorov will begin his season at the Grand Prix de France, scheduled for Oct. 23-25, before competing at the Cup of China on Nov. 6-8. Depending on his results and points earned across the two events, he could qualify for the Grand Prix Final in Chongqing on Dec. 11-13.

Samodelkina will compete at Skate Canada from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 and at the Grand Prix event in the United States on Nov. 13-15. She will also be eligible for the Grand Prix Final if she secures enough points during the qualifying stages.

The Grand Prix series brings together many of the world’s top figure skaters, with athletes earning points across two assigned events in pursuit of a place in the season-ending final.