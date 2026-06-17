Kazakhstan, Spain Reaffirm Strategic Partnership, Eye Economic Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Spain reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and expanding economic cooperation during the eighth round of political consultations on June 16, led by Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov and Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Diego Martínez Belío.

The officials reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including political dialogue, trade, investment, culture, education, and humanitarian cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed collaboration within international organizations, the ministry’s press service reported.

Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening economic ties. The officials noted that Spain remains one of Kazakhstan’s key partners within the European Union, with bilateral trade reaching $1.93 billion in 2025. They expressed interest in expanding cooperation in transport and logistics, renewable energy, agriculture, digitalization, tourism, and education.

Issetov highlighted Kazakhstan’s interest in advancing its strategic partnership with Spain based on mutual respect, trust, and pragmatic cooperation. Martínez reaffirmed Spain’s readiness to broaden its engagement with Kazakhstan and highlighted significant opportunities for joint projects in both the economic and humanitarian fields.