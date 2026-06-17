Kazakhstan Emerges as One of SCO’s Leading Contributors

ASTANA — Kazakhstan ranks third among contributors to the budget of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to data published as the organization marked its 25th anniversary on June 15.

According to the published data, China and Russia each contribute 17.6% of the organization’s budget. Kazakhstan ranks third with a contribution of 15.2%. Uzbekistan contributes 12.6%, followed by the Kyrgyz Republic with 7.6%, Tajikistan with 6%, India and Pakistan with 5.9% each, and Belarus and Iran with 5.8% each.

The combined territory of the SCO member states covers approximately 36 million square kilometers, or about two-thirds of Eurasia. The countries account for nearly half of the world’s population and around one-quarter of global gross domestic product.

According to the report, Kazakhstan has traditionally been one of the most active participants in integration processes across Eurasia and has consistently supported the development of multilateral cooperation formats. In recent years, the country has promoted initiatives related to transit development, the digital economy, energy cooperation and logistics corridors.

The report also notes that Kazakhstan has consistently supported cooperation mechanisms within the SCO aimed at combating terrorism, extremism, transnational crime and other challenges.

On this occasion, the organization’s 25th anniversary was marked with a reception in Beijing, Kazinform reported. Speaking at the event, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said the anniversary symbolizes decades of work by member states and their commitment to the future. He noted that the organization had evolved from the Shanghai Five into a major transregional association.

Yermekbayev said the SCO continues to be guided by the principles of the Shanghai Spirit, which enables member states to build consensus through mutual trust and respect.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi congratulated the SCO representatives on the anniversary and thanked international partners for their support.

“China is ready to share opportunities with SCO countries in the spirit of cooperation and mutual benefit,” Wang said.