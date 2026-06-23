Kazakhstan, China Pledge Deeper Trade and Connectivity Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Chinese Premier Li Qiang discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport, and agriculture during talks in China, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The officials reviewed the implementation of agreements reached by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Xi Jinping and outlined priorities for economic cooperation, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on June 23.

China remains one of Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partners. Bilateral trade exceeded $48 billion in 2025, while Chinese direct investment in Kazakhstan reached $2.8 billion. Agricultural trade grew by 36% to more than $1.9 billion.

Bektenov and Li also highlighted growing transport connectivity. More than 85% of China-Europe overland cargo transits through Kazakhstan. Rail freight volumes between Kazakhstan and China reached 35.6 million tons in 2025, up 11% year-on-year.

During a session on the Belt and Road Initiative in Dalian, Bektenov emphasized Kazakhstan’s role as a key Eurasian transport hub and outlined priorities including infrastructure connectivity, development of the Middle Corridor, digitalization, green growth, and expanded trade and investment cooperation.

“The implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative has clearly demonstrated one thing: when connectivity expands, opportunities multiply. Kazakhstan and China are a vivid example of this. The Silk Road has always thrived on openness, trust, and a willingness to work together,” said Bektenov.