Jackie Chan’s ‘Armour of God: Ultimatum’ Begins Filming in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region

ALMATY – Production has officially begun on the international feature film “Armour of God: Ultimatum” in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region on July 18, with globally renowned actor Jackie Chan and director Robert Kun launching filming during a ceremonial event.

Following a long-standing filmmaking tradition, Chan and Kun broke a ceremonial film slate to mark the official start of production. The film’s principal photography will take place at the Bozzhyra tract, one of Mangystau’s most recognizable natural landmarks. The international production team is expected to film large-scale scenes showcasing the region’s distinctive landscapes to audiences worldwide.

The project is expected to boost Kazakhstan’s film industry and strengthen the country’s position as an attractive destination for international productions, while promoting its natural and cultural heritage on the global stage.

Filming began days after Jackie Chan arrived in the Mangystau Region, where he met with regional governor Nurdaulet Kilybay. During the meeting, Chan praised Mangystau’s landscapes for their unique cinematic potential, while local authorities said hosting the production would create new opportunities for tourism, investment and the region’s international visibility.