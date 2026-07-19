Kazakhstan Condemns Drone Attacks on Vessels Carrying CPC Oil

ASTANA — Kazakhstan strongly condemned drone attacks on July 17 and 19 against civilian vessels transporting oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure in the Black Sea.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the attacks are an “unacceptable infringement on Kazakhstan’s economic interests” and deliberate attempts to destabilize lawful international trade, global energy markets and transport and logistics supply chains.

It expressed particular concern that a mechanism previously agreed upon by all parties for exchanging information about civilian vessels entering the Black Sea to load oil at CPC terminals had been deliberately disregarded.

According to the ministry, the failure to follow the mechanism endangered the lives and safety of the vessels’ crews.

“Kazakhstan demands an immediate halt to these attacks and the adoption of comprehensive measures to ensure the security of the infrastructure used for the export of Kazakh hydrocarbons. We strongly urge our partner countries to unequivocally condemn these attacks and invite all parties concerned to developing practical measures. We firmly believe that only strict adherence to international law can prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” reads the statement.

At the moment, Kazakhstan is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the damage. Once the assessment is complete, the country reserves the right to use all mechanisms available under international law to protect its legitimate interests, including seeking full compensation.

The ministry also stressed that there is no alternative to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to international law, freedom of navigation and the reliable operation of international transport, logistics and energy routes.