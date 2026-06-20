Curtains Up: Kazakh Theaters Draw 2.8 Million Spectators as Attendance Rises Nationwide

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s state theaters attracted more than 2.8 million spectators and staged around 16,000 performances since the start of the current season, reflecting growing public interest in the performing arts and continued expansion of the country’s cultural sector.

The country’s 59 state theaters, which employ more than 8,100 people, presented 410 new productions during the season, spanning drama, opera, ballet, musical comedy, and children’s and youth theater, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information on June 19.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has placed particular emphasis on the development of culture and the arts, the strengthening of national identity, and the support for creative institutions. As part of these efforts, the Maxim Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theater was granted national status, while the Sabit Mukanov North Kazakhstan Regional Kazakh Musical and Drama Theater received academic status.

Theater infrastructure is also being upgraded. Renovation work is underway at the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh National Drama Theater and the Natalia Sats State Academic Russian Theater for Children and Youth.

Among the season’s notable premieres were the national opera “Appaq. The Kipchak Daughter” at Astana Opera, the opera “Khan Sultan. The Golden Horde” at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater, and the ballet “Carmina Burana”, along with the choreographic miniatures “Karlygash” and “Bolero X,” at Astana Ballet.

Drama and musical comedy theaters also introduced new productions, including “Hamlet” and “Orphan’s Lot” at the Gabit Musrepov State Academic Kazakh Theater for Children and Youth, “The Government Inspector” at the Quddus Kuzhamyarov National State Academic Uyghur Musical Comedy Theater, “Marriage” at the Mikhail Lermontov National Russian Drama Theater, and “Love Is Everywhere, Love” at the National State Academic Korean Musical Comedy Theater.

Additional premieres are scheduled before the season concludes. Astana Ballet will present “Altyn Gul” on June 26, while the Kalibek Kuanyshbaev Kazakh National Music and Drama Theatre will premiere “Blood and Sweat,” based on the novel by Abdizhamil Nurpeissov, on June 27.