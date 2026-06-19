Central Asia Emerges as World’s Fastest-Growing Startup Region

ASTANA — Central Asia has emerged as the fastest-growing startup subregion in the world, according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2026 by Startup Genome, with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan driving much of the region’s momentum. The report, released on June 17, found that Central Asia recorded 81% growth over the past two and a half years, the highest among all startup subregions globally.

Tashkent and Almaty were identified as the primary drivers of this growth, expanding by 155.7% and 70.1%, respectively. The findings place Central Asia ahead of other fast-growing startup regions, including South Asia, which recorded 27.5% growth, and Eastern Europe, which grew by 13%.

According to StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026, Kazakhstan ranked 71st globally and recorded annual ecosystem growth of 26.5%. Almaty was identified as one of the two key drivers behind Central Asia’s rise, alongside Tashkent. The city’s 70.1% growth contributed significantly to the region’s position as the fastest-growing startup subregion worldwide.

Uzbekistan posts region’s fastest growth

While Kazakhstan ranked higher than Uzbekistan in StartupBlink’s global country rankings, Uzbekistan recorded the strongest growth rate in the region. The country climbed 19 positions to rank 79th globally and posted annual ecosystem growth of 227.3%, one of the highest rates recorded in the index. At the city level, Tashkent rose 121 positions to rank 229th globally after recording growth of 155.7%. StartupBlink described it as the highest-ranked and fastest-growing established startup city in Central Asia.

The report also highlighted the growing geographic spread of startup activity in Uzbekistan. Samarkand ranked 814th globally and Fergana 863rd, entering StartupBlink’s top 1,000 startup ecosystems for the first time and giving the country three cities represented in the global ranking.

Several neighboring countries also recorded notable gains. Georgia ranked 66th globally and posted 78% growth, while Armenia ranked 55th with 16.2% growth. Azerbaijan placed 81st and recorded growth of 7.3%. StartupBlink noted that Central Asia and the Western Balkans are becoming important sources of startup ecosystem growth, with both regions producing some of the fastest-growing ecosystems in its rankings.

Global startup funding rebounds

The rise of Central Asia comes amid a broader recovery in the global startup economy. According to GSER 2026, late-stage startup funding increased by approximately 17% in 2025 to around $210 billion, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Series A funding rose 2% to $46.5 billion, while first-quarter 2026 data showed Series A investment running 28% above the average quarterly level recorded in 2025. The report also found that startup exits rebounded sharply in 2025. Total exit value increased 164% year-on-year to nearly $800 billion, while the value of exits exceeding $50 million rose by 112%.

AI becomes the dominant driver of startup investment

GSER 2026 identified artificial intelligence as a defining force reshaping startup ecosystems worldwide. Funding for AI-native startups grew 218% between 2021 and 2025, while the ecosystem value of AI-native companies expanded by 969% over the same period. In 2025 alone, AI-native firms attracted more than half of all global late-stage startup funding.

The report also found that AI investment remains heavily concentrated in North America. The region accounted for 64% of global late-stage funding in 2025, up from 56% in 2021, while Silicon Valley’s ecosystem value surpassed $3 trillion. Against this backdrop, the report identified Central Asia as the fastest-growing startup subregion globally, driven primarily by the rapid expansion of startup ecosystems in Tashkent and Almaty.