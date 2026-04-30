Start of May: Cultural and Entertainment Highlights to Discover This Weekend

ASTANA – Kicking off May, a series of cultural events highlight themes of unity, music, and togetherness. With Unity Day observed on May 1, the weekend will come alive with concerts and performances across the city. The Astana Times has curated a selection of entertaining activities to help you enjoy quality time with loved ones over the holiday weekend.

Astana

“Abai” opera, May 1

Step into the world of “Abai,” the timeless Kazakh opera by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi, brought to the stage with moving melodies and heartfelt drama in a compelling celebration of national heritage.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Kyz Zhibek” musical, May 2

Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan with the spectacular “Kyz Zhibek” opera. This legendary tale of love, fate, and sacrifice follows Kyz Zhibek and Tolegen on their tragic yet beautiful journey, brought to life through stunning music and breathtaking stage design.

Venue: Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Concert featuring Ludovico Einaudi’s greatest hits, May 3

Cinema Lab, a group of musicians, is set to introduce an entirely new and unique musical program featuring the works of the renowned Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi. Einaudi’s melodies will resonate in a fresh and innovative interpretation, promising a captivating musical experience.

Venue: Zhastar Theater; 34 Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Soundtrack concert, May 3

A soundtrack concert featuring iconic film music will bring together an orchestra, choir and soloists for an immersive live performance.The program includes legendary compositions from popular movies, allowing audiences to relive memorable cinematic moments through music.

Combining live orchestral sound with well-known scores, the concert offers an emotional journey through some of the most recognizable soundtracks.

Venue: 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Gul Almaty” concert, May 1

The “Gul Almaty” concert offers a musical evening celebrating melody, tradition and live performance.

Bringing together performers on one stage, the program highlights a blend of vocal and instrumental pieces, creating a warm and expressive atmosphere. With a duration of around two hours, the concert invites audiences to enjoy a refined and immersive cultural experience.

Venue: Zhambyl Kazakh State Academic Philharmonic; 35 Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Cinderella” performance, May 1

In this contemporary interpretation, Cinderella’s timeless tale unfolds in a modern setting, seamlessly blending eras from the Rococo period to the present day. The romantic journey of Cinderella and the Prince takes center stage, intertwined with their pursuit of creative dreams – Ella aspires to be a couturier, while the Prince dreams of becoming a composer and DJ.

Venue: Schoolchildren’s palace; 124 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Concert Dedicated to Day of Unity of People of Kazakhstan, May 2

A festive concert dedicated to the Day of Unity of the People of Kazakhstan will bring together music celebrating cultural diversity and shared traditions.

The program features songs of different nations, reflecting the richness of global heritage and unity through art. Performed by leading soloists, the evening offers a vibrant and uplifting musical experience.

Venue: Abay Opera Theater; 110 Kabanbay Street. Tickets are available here.

Dances of the World’s Nations concert, May 3

A charity concert will bring together performers presenting traditional dances from different cultures.

The program features national choreography and colorful costumes, creating a vibrant celebration of global heritage while supporting a meaningful cause.

Venue: Korean Theater; 158 Bogenbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.