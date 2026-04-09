South Korea Eyes Investment in Kazakhstan as Energy, Nuclear Talks Signal New Strategic Phase

ASTANA — Expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector was a key focus during meetings between Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and a high-level delegation from the Republic of Korea on April 9, the ministry’s press service reported. The sides underscored the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and reaffirmed their mutual interest in advancing major infrastructure and technological initiatives.

The Kazakh side highlighted the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC)’s long-standing track record in the domestic market. Both parties aligned positions on ensuring stable and mutually beneficial exports of Kazakh crude oil to South Korea.

Practical aspects of sectoral cooperation were discussed during an extended meeting with South Korea’s newly appointed Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jong-kwan. The officials reviewed priority areas for a new phase of joint projects in the fuel and energy sector.

Electric power also emerged as a key area of cooperation, with Doosan Enerbility serving as a principal technological partner. The company previously completed the 310-megawatt Karabatan combined-cycle gas plant in the Atyrau Region and is currently acting as the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for a 1,000-megawatt plant in the Turkistan Region.

Following the meetings, Kazakhstan invited South Korean technology companies to expand their role in upcoming infrastructure projects not only as EPC contractors, but also as full co-investors.

Kim also met with Almasadam Satkaliyev, chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency under the President, to discuss cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The talks covered potential joint projects, including Korean participation in developing nuclear infrastructure, as well as cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle, research and workforce training. Both sides emphasized the importance of nuclear and radiation safety, adherence to international standards and the exchange of regulatory experience.

Kim reaffirmed South Korea’s interest in deepening cooperation, noting strong potential for joint initiatives. The meetings concluded with both sides expressing readiness to further strengthen the strategic partnership and expand practical cooperation.

A day earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted an invitation to visit Seoul during talks with South Korean Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, who conveyed a message from Lee Jae-myung. The leaders discussed expanding cooperation in energy, trade and investment ahead of the first Central Asia–South Korea summit in September, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening strategic ties and advancing joint projects across key sectors.