Kazakhstan Plans to Supply 2.5 Million Tons of Oil to Germany in 2026

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to increase oil exports to Germany to 2.5 million tons in 2026, as part of a broader effort to deepen energy cooperation with Europe. The target was outlined during a meeting on April 7 between Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Bavarian State Minister for European and International Affairs Eric Beißwenger, where both sides discussed expanding bilateral ties in the energy sector, including Kazakh oil supplies.

According to the ministry’s press service, Kazakhstan has steadily ramped up deliveries to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline, with volumes rising from more than 1 million tons in 2023 to 2.1 million tons in 2025. The planned increase to 2.5 million tons next year reflects sustained demand and growing coordination between the two sides. A significant portion of these supplies is directed to the Schwedt refinery, a key facility for Germany’s fuel market.

Akkenzhenov said energy cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany has developed into a multi-sector partnership, spanning traditional energy, oil refining, mechanical engineering and renewable energy. He also highlighted emerging areas such as green hydrogen.

Industrial cooperation remains a central pillar of the partnership. Germany’s Siemens Energy is involved in the modernization of Kazakhstan’s energy infrastructure, including the reconstruction of the Almaty Central Heating Plant-2. The project provides for the supply and installation of gas turbine equipment, as well as training for local specialists. Similar collaboration is underway on the Turkistan combined-cycle gas plant.

Renewable energy is another growing area of cooperation. German companies Goldbeck Solar GmbH and Solarnet Investment GmbH are implementing solar projects with a combined capacity of 176 megawatts in the Karagandy Region.

The two sides also discussed the strategic Hyrasia One project in the Mangystau Region, which aims to produce green hydrogen and ammonia. The initiative includes plans to build up to 40 gigawatts of wind and solar power capacity, along with a 20-gigawatt electrolyzer complex, with potential annual hydrogen output of 2 million tons.

Both sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening cooperation, noting that expanding energy ties aligns with broader goals of energy transition and sustainable development.