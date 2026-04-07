Kazakhstan Becomes Key Stop in South Korea’s Energy Diplomacy Tour

ASTANA – South Korea’s presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik will travel to Kazakhstan, Oman and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss securing supplies of crude oil and naphtha, Yonhap News Agency reported on April 7.

The trip comes as South Korea seeks to stabilize energy imports amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

“The government’s most urgent priority is to ensure stable supplies of essential resources,” said Kang, noting South Korea’s heavy reliance on Middle Eastern imports of crude oil and naphtha, a key petrochemical feedstock.

He said the government is working to secure alternative supply sources until the regional crisis is resolved and will coordinate closely with companies to ensure high-level talks produce tangible results.