Kazakh Breakers Turn Small Local Scene into Global Presence

ASTANA — Breaking, also widely known as breakdance, made its Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Olympics, bringing global attention to a dance culture that has long existed between underground battles and competitive sport.

But for dancers from Kazakhstan, international recognition began long before the Olympic spotlight. Over the past decade, several breakers from the country have steadily built their presence on the international stage through global competitions, workshops and judging invitations.

Among them are Amir Zakirov from Petropavl, Nikolay Chernikov, known as “Killa Kolya” from Karagandy, Dias Aubakirov from Astana and Vladimir Kalmius from Ekibastuz – dancers whose careers reflect how Kazakhstan’s relatively small breaking scene has become part of a wider global movement.

Breaking originated in the Bronx, New York, in the 1970s as part of hip-hop culture and combines athletic moves such as spins, power techniques and intricate footwork performed in one-on-one battles.

A small but developing scene

Despite the international achievements, breakers say the community in Kazakhstan remains relatively small.

“The level is strong, but there are not many breakers,” Aubakirov told The Astana Times. Aubakirov is part of a younger generation gaining recognition abroad. He won the Fresh Mo Jam international ranking tournament in Indonesia in 2025.

Chernikov said the scene has changed over the past several years.

“At the moment, there is not enough mass participation compared to how it developed before 2020. The number of dancers has decreased significantly,” said Chernikov, a seven-time Red Bull BC One Kazakhstan champion.

At the same time, he noted that a new generation is emerging. “There are still young dancers who are developing and showing strong potential for the future.”

Kalmius described the overall situation as balanced. “As of now, the state of breaking in Kazakhstan is neither better nor worse. It is somewhere in the middle,” he said.

Individual style and creative approach

According to dancers, one distinctive feature of Kazakh breakers on the international stage is their creative approach to the art form.

Chernikov said dancers from Kazakhstan tend to treat breaking primarily as a form of artistic expression.

“We have a strong creative component. We approach dance as an art form. Every dancer from Kazakhstan who reaches the world level expresses their own understanding and philosophy in dance,” he said. “None of them are the same; each dancer is unique in what they create on the dance floor.”

Kalmius said the scene in Kazakhstan still retains a sense of raw originality. A native of Ekibastuz, he has represented Kazakhstan on the international breaking scene since 2015.

“There is a certain rawness among Kazakh dancers. By that I mean originality, when people create something of their own without copying others,” he said.

According to him, this originality can often be seen when Kazakh dancers compete abroad.

“There is also a kind of hunger among Kazakh dancers when they perform internationally,” he added.

Learning through international experience

International competitions and training abroad play an important role in the development of many dancers. Kalmius said traveling and training overseas exposes dancers to different artistic environments and cultures.

“It expands your worldview. You train with dancers from different styles and cultures, and this mix creates something original inside you,” he said.

He added that sharing this knowledge with the local community is also important.

“After traveling, I always return to Kazakhstan and share knowledge through workshops for dancers who may not have the opportunity to travel,” he explained.

Aubakirov said international recognition can also change a dancer’s career path.

“After several world battles where I made some noise, I was invited to the Red Bull BC One World Final. When the invitation came, I realized that all the hard work had paid off,” he said.

Beyond battles

For experienced dancers, international participation often leads to new professional opportunities.

Chernikov said that reaching the global stage often means spending more time traveling and working abroad.

“Years of training in the studio eventually turn into long trips where you move from country to country, dancing, teaching and judging,” he said.

Aubakirov said he has been invited to judge competitions and conduct workshops in countries including Mexico, France, Germany, Japan and China.

Kalmius also regularly travels internationally for competitions, workshops and judging.

“For me, travel is not only about battles or teaching, it is about discovering cultures and meeting people,” he said.

A growing global presence

While Kazakhstan’s breaking scene remains relatively small, its leading dancers have become increasingly visible on the international stage.

Through competitions, workshops and judging invitations, Kazakh breakers are not only participating in the global community but also contributing to its development.

For many of them, representing Kazakhstan abroad is both a professional achievement and a way to bring new knowledge and experience back to the local dance scene.