RES 2026 EXPO to Showcase Green Technologies in Astana

ALMATY – An international exhibition of green technologies and solutions, the Regional Ecological Summit EXPO 2026 (RES 2026 EXPO), will take place in Astana from April 22 to 24.

The event will be held as part of the Central Asia Regional Ecological Summit with the support of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center (IGTIC), reported the Kazakh Invest National Company.

The exhibition will bring together representatives from business, investors, government institutions, and international organizations to promote green technologies, ESG tools, and climate solutions. Key topics will include energy transition, green finance, water and climate management, circular economy, smart cities, artificial intelligence, and green industry.

The program will feature an EXPO exhibition zone, B2B and B2G meetings, panel discussions, and presentations of innovative solutions, providing a platform to showcase projects and develop partnerships in sustainable development and environmental technologies.