Kazakhstan Attracts Nearly 70% of Central Asia’s Foreign Investment, UN Report Shows

ALMATY – Kazakhstan accounts for nearly 68% of all foreign direct investment (FDI) accumulated in Central Asia, highlighting its position as the region’s primary destination for international capital, according to the recent United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World Investment Report.

The total stock of foreign investment in Kazakhstan has reached $151.3 billion, reflecting the scale of international capital operating in the country’s economy. The indicator measures the value of foreign-owned assets such as enterprises, industrial facilities, infrastructure and technologies created through foreign investment.

The size of these investments is particularly notable when compared with the country’s economic output. According to UN data, Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached $291.5 billion in 2024, meaning that the stock of foreign investment equals about 51.9% of GDP.

Kazakhstan dominates regional investment

Across Central Asia, Kazakhstan remains the leader in attracting international capital. The combined GDP of the four neighboring Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan totaled roughly $215 billion in 2024, while their combined FDI stock reached $69.3 billion.

Together, these economies hold less than half the amount of foreign investment accumulated in Kazakhstan alone. As a result, nearly 68.6% of all foreign direct investment operating in Central Asia is concentrated in Kazakhstan.

The report also shows how Kazakhstan’s investment position compares internationally. In the Baltic states such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which are integrated into the European Union, foreign investment also plays a significant role in economic development.

In Estonia, FDI stock equals 73.9% of GDP, while in Latvia it stands at 55.2% and in Lithuania 40.9%. Together, the three Baltic economies generate around $171.4 billion in GDP, with a combined FDI stock of $97.5 billion.

Kazakhstan alone exceeds those figures, both in terms of economic size and the overall volume of accumulated foreign investment.

Investment gap widened over time

UNCTAD data show that Kazakhstan’s leadership in attracting foreign investment developed gradually after independence in 1991.

In 2000, Kazakhstan’s accumulated FDI amounted to $10.1 billion, only moderately higher than in the Baltic states. At that time, the figure was roughly 3.9 times higher than in Estonia, 4.4 times higher than in Lithuania and 4.8 times higher than in Latvia.

Investment levels in other Central Asian countries were minimal: Turkmenistan had $1.8 billion in FDI stock, Uzbekistan – $0.7 billion, the Kyrgyz Republic – $0.4 billion, and Tajikistan – $0.2 billion.

By 2010, investment in Kazakhstan had grown rapidly, reaching $63.4 billion, widening the gap with neighboring economies. During the same period, foreign investment in Russia also expanded quickly, reaching $336.3 billion.

By 2023, Kazakhstan had emerged as one of the main investment centers in the post-Soviet space. The country’s FDI stock reached $157.6 billion, exceeding Estonia’s level by more than five times, Latvia’s by 6.7 times, and Lithuania’s by 4.8 times.

The gap with other Central Asian economies also widened. Kazakhstan’s accumulated foreign investment was 10.5 times higher than Uzbekistan’s, 3.7 times higher than Turkmenistan’s, and more than 40 times greater than in the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan.

Kazakhstan remains a capital importer

The UNCTAD report also tracks outward investment by Kazakhstan. In 2000, Kazakhstan’s outward investment stock was modest, at around $0.7 billion. By 2010, it had increased to $4.9 billion.

By 2023–2024, outward investment reached around $17–18 billion, approaching the levels of some Baltic economies. However, Kazakhstan remains primarily a net importer of capital.

While the country hosts more than $151 billion in foreign investment, Kazakh companies hold only around $18 billion in investments abroad. Foreign capital entering Kazakhstan exceeds outward investment by eight to nine times.

According to UNCTAD, the recent decline in some investment indicators was linked to global economic instability, geopolitical risks and lower activity by large multinational corporations, as well as companies repatriating previously reinvested profits in the form of dividends.

Reform key to sustaining investment

Economists note that Kazakhstan’s economic scale, market capacity and relatively stable institutional environment continue to attract international capital.

Speaking to The Astana Times, IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Jihad Azour said the region has the potential to evolve “from a corridor to a connector” in global trade and investment networks.

Azour added that accelerating structural reforms and expanding the private sector’s role could further boost investment flows. According to him, strengthening opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises and improving the investment climate would help attract additional capital and support long-term economic growth.