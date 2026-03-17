Jibek Joly Tourist Train to Launch Silk Road Route to Tajikistan This March

ALMATY — The international tourist train project Jibek Joly (Silk Way) will soon launch a new route connecting Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

From March 20 to 25, the train will travel along a Silk Road itinerary linking Almaty, Turkistan, Samarkand, Dushanbe, Tashkent and Almaty, allowing travelers to visit several major historical and cultural centers of Central Asia within a few days.

The project aims to strengthen regional tourism cooperation and promote cross-border travel across Central Asia. The program includes excursions, visits to cultural heritage sites, and events that introduce the traditions of the participating countries.

Among the destinations are Turkistan, considered a spiritual center of the Turkic world; Samarkand, a historic city of Islamic civilization; Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan; and Tashkent, one of the region’s key administrative and tourism hubs.

The initiative is implemented with the support of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railway company, and the Kazakhstan Tourism Industry Association.

A previous anniversary route departed from Almaty in November last year and traveled through Taraz, Turkistan, Otrar, Samarkand, Bukhara and Tashkent before returning to Almaty.