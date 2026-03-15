Foreign Observers Cite High Turnout, Smooth Voting in Kazakhstan Referendum

ASTANA – International observers noted relatively high voter turnout and reported no major violations that could affect the outcome of Kazakhstan’s constitutional referendum on March 15.

The Central Election Commission accredited 359 observers from 11 international organizations and 38 foreign countries. Representatives of several observation missions shared their assessments after visiting polling stations nationwide.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

According to SCO Deputy Secretary-General Oleg Kopylov, voting was well organized, and polling stations were fully prepared.

“We visited several polling stations in Astana and the Akmola Region. The process was organized at a high level, and all necessary conditions were created for citizens to vote, including for people with disabilities and residents of remote areas,” he said.

Kopylov noted the positive atmosphere at polling stations and the active participation of voters.

“We saw people coming to vote with their families, children; and citizens showed strong interest in the process. From our point of view, this contributes to strengthening democratic principles and the rule of law in Kazakhstan. At the same time, only the citizens of the country determine the legitimacy of the referendum, not international observers,” he said.

The observers had the opportunity to observe the voting and speak with voters and officials at the polling stations.

Aleksei Chepa, first deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said voters appeared engaged in the process.

“Today is an important milestone in Kazakhstan’s history, and people clearly understand this. We spoke with voters, and many said they see the referendum as a new step toward the country’s development,” he said.

Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA)

Ramil Hasan, TURKPA Secretary-General, noted that the organization deployed 23 observers working in Astana, Almaty and Turkistan.

“In these three cities, we visited 45 polling stations. We did not observe violations of international standards or Kazakhstan’s election legislation. Citizens were actively participating and expressing their will freely,” Hasan said.

Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)

Ambassador Mutaz Faleh Saleh, CICA expert, highlighted that the referendum was conducted in an orderly and transparent manner.

“Based on my observations, the voting process was organized in accordance with the legal framework. Procedures were followed, and citizens were able to freely express their will,” he said.

Ambassador Ismat Jahan, another CICA member, echoed her colleague’s view, noting the calm and well-organized environment at polling stations.

“I observed the process at three polling stations. Everything was well organized, and voting took place in a peaceful atmosphere. It was impressive to see families coming together, including children accompanying older relatives, which shows the importance people attach to exercising their political rights,” she said.

Jahan added that polling stations were accessible, including for voters with disabilities.

“I saw that special booths were designated for persons with disabilities, including wheelchair users. This shows that efforts were made to ensure that everyone could exercise their right to vote,” she said.

She also commended the referendum commission for the preparation and organization of the voting process.

Organization of Turkic States (OTS)

Omer Kocaman, OTS Deputy Secretary-General, noted thorough preparation carried out ahead of the referendum, pointing out that information about the proposed constitutional changes had been provided in advance and described the overall process as transparent.

“Kazakhstan is one of the strongest states in the Turkic world and plays an important role in the region. The new constitution opens new opportunities for development. We are pleased to witness this process,” Kocaman said.