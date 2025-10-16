NGOs are Reliable Partners of State, Says Kazakh President

ASTANA – Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are reliable partners of state, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his welcoming remarks to the plenary session of the 12th Civil Forum of Kazakhstan on Oct. 16 in Astana.

“Today, there are more than 18,000 non-governmental organizations operating in Kazakhstan. They can rightly be considered reliable partners of the state. You actively contribute to strengthening unity and harmony in the country and implementing the principles of adal azamat [honest citizen], law and order, and taza Kazakhstan [clean Kazakhstan],” said Arman Kyrykbayev, assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for domestic policy and communications, as he read out remarks on behalf of President Tokayev.

“The state consistently attaches particular importance to the development of civil society. Over the past five years, the amount of funds allocated for social needs has almost doubled. These funds are directed towards the implementation of beneficial initiatives and support for those in need and young people,” Tokayev said.

At the plenary session, experts and NGO representatives reported on key areas ranging from sustainable development and ecology to digitalization, inclusion, and support for youth initiatives.

“From day one, the atmosphere has demonstrated that our forum is more than just a traditional meeting. It is an open dialogue between the state, business, and civil society,” said Banu Nurgaziyeva, president of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan.

“Just Kazakhstan, proclaimed by the country’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is essentially a new social contract, where civil society plays a key role. Today, it is becoming increasingly clear that the state alone is unable to solve unprecedented challenges and problems that are having a growing impact on the entire global community. The time has come for each of us to make a concrete and tangible contribution to the sustainable development of the country. Only joint action based on the principle of mutual responsibility will yield long-term results,” she said.

A striking example of Kazakhstan’s first non-governmental organization is Nevada-Semipalatinsk, said Nurgaziyeva. “It was the first experience of public diplomacy and proof that citizen initiatives, with the support of the state, can change not only the country but the whole world.”

Yelnur Beisenbayev, executive secretary of the Amanat party, reported on Kazakhstan’s economy and budget, highlighting the role of the ruling party and civil society.

“Despite external challenges, pressure from sanctions, a complex political situation, and ongoing military operations in the Middle East and neighboring countries, Kazakhstan’s budget remains stable,” said Beisenbayev.

“Moreover, there is a stable inflow of funds. Economic growth is being observed. We are fulfilling all our social obligations to citizens. We are one of the countries that has switched to a three-year budget, which indicates the possibility of long-term planning and forecasting. Our budget is socially oriented. 60% of revenues are allocated to social sectors. Every year, republican budget expenditures are indexed to pensions and benefits,” Beisenbayev said.

On the first day of the forum, experts discussed the role of public councils in promoting transparency and accountability of state institutions.