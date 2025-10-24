New York Honors Kazakhstan with Flag-Raising Ceremony, Proclaims Kazakhstan Heritage Day

ASTANA – In the heart of Manhattan, New York City paid tribute to Kazakhstan on Oct. 22 with a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Republic Day, marked by a special proclamation from Mayor Eric Adams’ Office declaring Kazakhstan Heritage Day to celebrate the nation’s friendship with the United States and the Kazakh community’s contribution to the city’s cultural life.

In his remarks, Consul General of Kazakhstan in New York Rauan Tleulin thanked the Mayor’s Office of New York for its support and cooperation, noting that the proclamation is a meaningful gesture of friendship and recognition of the Kazakh community’s role in the city’s life, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Speaking on behalf of the City of New York, Charles Diamond, special counsel at the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, highlighted the important role of the Kazakh diaspora in fostering cultural dialogue and expressed support for continued cooperation between the United States and Kazakhstan.

Galiya Tleuova, senior vice president at Sony, spoke about the success of Kazakh professionals in the United States and the importance of young people in promoting a positive image of Kazakhstan worldwide.

David Klein, senior vice president of the New York Film Academy (NYFA), highlighted the launch of the academy’s new campus in Almaty and expressed readiness to develop new cultural and educational projects with Kazakh students.

A U.S. musician, Jeff Gersh, who lives in New York and learned to play the Kazakh dombra, created a warm and unique atmosphere during the event.

Gulzar Gabman, a member of the Kazakh community and winner of the Viva Music Carnegie Hall 2022 competition, also performed Kazakh songs, adding an emotional, heartfelt touch to the ceremony.

The performances during the event symbolized friendship and cultural connection between Kazakhstan and the United States.