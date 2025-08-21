Kazakhstan, Grenada Sign Agreement on Visa Exemption for Diplomats and Officials

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Kairat Umarov and Grenada’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ingrid Jackson agreed on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The agreement provides a visa-free entry of up to 30 days for diplomats and officials of both countries. It seeks to foster closer bilateral ties and strengthen friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Grenada, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service on Aug. 18.

The agreement, concluded for an indefinite period, will enter into force once both countries complete the necessary domestic procedures and exchange notifications through diplomatic channels.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Grenada were established in November 2012. Grenada is an island nation in the southeastern Caribbean, where tourism remains the leading sector, attracting more than 500,000 visitors in 2023.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry continues to expand the list of countries granting visa exemptions to Kazakh citizens.