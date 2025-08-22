Andrea Bocelli to Perform at Almaty Arena This October

ALMATY – Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will give a performance at Almaty Arena on Oct. 28, bringing his celebrated voice to Kazakhstan as part of his international tour.

The concert program will feature Bocelli’s most iconic arias, timeless classical works and popular hits, along with unique interpretations that have become his artistic signature.

Tickets for the Almaty performance will be available on Freedom Ticketon, starting Aug. 22, reported online ticket platform.

In addition to the Almaty concert, Bocelli is also set to perform on Sept. 1 at the historic Registan Square in Samarkand, marking his first appearance in Uzbekistan.

Over the years, the tenor has collaborated with global stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa, Sting, Stevie Wonder and Tony Bennett, creating unforgettable musical moments.